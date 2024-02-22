Chicago man arrested 2 weeks after allegedly shooting, critically wounding another man

article

A Chicago man allegedly shot another man in Burnside earlier this month.

Robert Floyd, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was also issued a citation for possession of cannabis up to 15 grams.

According to police, Floyd is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 31-year-old man in the 800 block of East 87th Place on Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, Floyd was apprehended by members of both the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. The arrest occurred on the same block where the shooting transpired and where Floyd resides.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.