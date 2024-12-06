Chicago man arrested in Harvey three years after deadly shooting

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a woman in Fuller Park.

Shawnyall Clair, 26, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

The charges relate to a June 21, 2021, incident in the 300 block of West 52nd Place. Police allege Clair was involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman who was sitting inside a vehicle. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was unharmed.

Clair was arrested in Harvey on Thursday and is now awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.