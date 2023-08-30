Chicago man arrested after police find handgun, cannabis during traffic stop in Evanston

article

A Chicago man was arrested in Evanston last week for possessing cannabis and a handgun.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 25, an Evanston patrol officer was in the area of the 2400 block of Dempster Street when he performed a traffic stop on a Chevy for a registration violation.

After stopping the vehicle and making contact with the driver, the officer learned that the driver did not have a driver's license or proof of insurance.

Additionally, the officer detected an odor of freshly burned cannabis coming from the vehicle.

One of the rear passengers in the vehicle, 20-year-old Piltrice Holmes, admitted to possessing cannabis.

The four occupants inside were then asked to exit the vehicle.

The officer and an assisting officer searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered about 20 grams of cannabis and a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun.

Holmes and the driver were then transported to the station for further investigation. At that time, Holmes allegedly admitted to possessing the handgun. He did not have a FOID Card or a Concealed Carry License at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for driving with no valid driver's license, no front registration attached and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Holmes, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card, one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card, one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis and one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were released at the scene.

Holmes is being held without bond in the Cook County Jail. His next court date is Sept. 19.