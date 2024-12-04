Chicago man, 21, arrested after 4 people robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side: police

article

A 21-year-old Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to several armed robberies that occurred in October.

Manuel Gomez faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

The charges stem from incidents that took place on the morning of Oct. 10, where victims were reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, Gomez was identified as one of the suspects involved in the following robberies:

At 5:25 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Hamlin, a 24-year-old man was robbed.

At 6:44 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Diversey, a 33-year-old man was robbed.

At 6:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Montclare, a 39-year-old woman was robbed.

At 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Latrobe, a 45-year-old man was targeted.

Gomez was arrested Tuesday and is currently in custody. His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.