Chicago man arrested hours after carjacking woman in Little Village

A Chicago man was taken into custody several hours after carjacking a woman Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers arrested Khalil Ingram, 20, of the Lawndale neighborhood, around 10:33 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

Ingram was identified as the suspect who, less than three hours earlier, took a vehicle by force from a 29-year-old woman in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

Khalil Ingram, 20. (Chicago police)

Ingram was charged with a felony count of carjacking and was expected to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.