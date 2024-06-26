Chicago man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Near West Side

article

A 19-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed another man on the Near West Side.

Morris Smith is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of vehicular hijacking - agg - firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested June 24 in the 400 block of E. 111th Street after being identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting on April 5.

Police said Smith shot and killed a 37-year-old man in the 1300 block of W. 13th Street.

He is set to appear in court June 27 for a detention hearing.