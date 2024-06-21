Chicago man arrested in connection with Lake Forest home invasion

article

A Chicago man is behind bars after police said he and two other suspects recently invaded an elderly woman's home in Lake Forest.

Spanky Miller, 18, was identified as one of the three suspects accused in the home invasion, according to Lake Forest police.

He was arrested on a warrant on Thursday for the following charges:

One count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony

One count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony

One count of criminal trespass to residence, a Class 4 felony

His charges stem from April 27 after he and two other suspects allegedly forced their way into an elderly woman's home in the 1000 block of West Deerpath Road.

Police said the suspects told the woman, in her 80s, that her home was on fire. One of the suspects then held onto her shoulders and restrained her while the other two went up to the second floor.

The suspects took specific items, including jewelry, before leaving the scene in a black pickup truck. No injuries to the homeowner were reported.

Miller is also facing charges in Cook County and it's unknown when Miller will be taken to Lake County for his first court appearance.

Police are still working to identify the other two suspects. The investigation continues.