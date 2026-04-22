Chicago man arrested 4 months after deadly Near West Side shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder. Police say the victim was found shot to death in an apartment in December 2025. The arrest comes about four months after the killing.



A Chicago man is facing a murder charge months after allegedly shooting and killing a 41-year-old man in a Near West Side apartment.

What we know:

Michael Wilson, 25, was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Michael Wilson | CPD

Police said Wilson was identified as the person responsible for the shooting death of 41-year-old Chad Schenk.

Schenk was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 700 block of South Carpenter Street around 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2025. He died at the scene.

Wilson has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Wilson is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.