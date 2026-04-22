Chicago man arrested 4 months after deadly Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a murder charge months after allegedly shooting and killing a 41-year-old man in a Near West Side apartment.
What we know:
Michael Wilson, 25, was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood.
Michael Wilson | CPD
Police said Wilson was identified as the person responsible for the shooting death of 41-year-old Chad Schenk.
Schenk was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 700 block of South Carpenter Street around 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2025. He died at the scene.
Wilson has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Wilson is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.