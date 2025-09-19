Chicago man arrested nearly 2 years after 81-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, police say

The Brief Edgar Carrera, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police say he fatally struck an 81-year-old bicyclist in October 2023 and drove off. He was arrested Thursday in Stickney and due in court on Friday.



A Chicago man has been arrested almost two years after he allegedly drove off from a crash that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist.

What we know:

Chicago police said Edgar Carrera, 37, was taken into custody Thursday in the 4900 block of South Lorel Avenue in southwest suburban Stickney.

Carrera has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Edgar Carrera | CPD

The backstory:

Investigators said on Oct. 15, 2023, Carrera was driving in the 5600 block of South Rutherford Avenue when he struck an 81-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. The bicyclist died, and police said Carrera fled without reporting the crash or helping the victim.

What we don't know:

The identity of the bicyclist is currently unknown, and how investigators linked Carrera to the incident remains unclear.

What's next:

Carrera was scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.