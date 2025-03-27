Chicago man arrested 6 months after fatal West Side shooting: police

The Brief Reginald Tolbert, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on March 25 in connection to a fatal September 2024 shooting, Chicago police say. Tolbert is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 28 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.



A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place last year on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Reginald Tolbert, 28, was arrested on March 25 in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue.

Chicago police say he was identified as the person who shot and killed a 57-year-old man on Sept. 10, 2024, in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Reginald Tolbert | CPD

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided details on a possible motive for the shooting or how Tolbert was identified as the suspect.

What's next:

Tolbert has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 28 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.