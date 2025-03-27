Chicago man arrested 6 months after fatal West Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place last year on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
Reginald Tolbert, 28, was arrested on March 25 in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue.
Chicago police say he was identified as the person who shot and killed a 57-year-old man on Sept. 10, 2024, in the 700 block of South California Avenue.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Reginald Tolbert | CPD
What we don't know:
Officials have not provided details on a possible motive for the shooting or how Tolbert was identified as the suspect.
What's next:
Tolbert has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 28 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.