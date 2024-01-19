Chicago man arrested for sexually abusing two children last month: state police

A 27-year-old Chicago man accused of sexually abusing two children is now behind bars.

Ardan Caruthers, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor - less than 13 years old, a Class 3 felony, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers say they received a report on Dec. 19, 2023, that Caruthers inappropriately touched two children under the age of 13 while he was traveling on a Chicagoland interstate.

As a result of an investigation, Caruthers was arrested on Jan. 18.

He's currently being held in the Cook County Jail.