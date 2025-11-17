Chicago man arrested 5 months after hitting two women on North Side, police say

The Brief William Livingston, 32, was arrested months after an attack on two women in June. Livingston faces two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place. His detention hearing was held last week.



A Chicago man was arrested five months after allegedly attacking two women on the city’s North Side, police said.

What we know:

William Livingston, 32, was taken into custody Nov. 12 by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2600 block of South California Blvd., in the Little Village neighborhood.

William Livingston | Prior booking photo from August 2025 via CPD

Police said Livingston was identified as the person who struck a 40-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman on June 12 in the 2700 block of North Clark St., in Lincoln Park.

He faces two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

What we don't know:

Police did not share details about what led to the alleged attack or how investigators identified Livingston as a suspect.

What's next:

He appeared for a detention hearing Nov. 13 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.