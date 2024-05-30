Chicago man arrested an hour after allegedly shooting woman in foot: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the foot in East Garfield Park earlier this week.

Sunra Rollins, 53, faces one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Rollins allegedly discharged a firearm in the 3600 block of West Congress Parkway and struck a 46-year-old woman in the foot.

Chicago police arrested Rollins about an hour later in the 200 block of South Woodward Drive and placed him in custody.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.