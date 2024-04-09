Chicago man arrested minutes after robbing woman on North Side: police

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a woman in the Goose Island neighborhood on Monday.

Kentrell Howard, 22, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police say he robbed a 31-year-old woman just minutes before the arrest in the 800 block of Larrabee Street.

Howard was charged with one felony count of robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing today.