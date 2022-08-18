Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:44AM
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Dominique Holiday

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday.

Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

CPD unveils new strategies to make CTA transit safer

With violent crime on public transit making headlines in Chicago, police say they are doubling down on efforts to make trains and buses safe.

According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level of the Pink Line stop in the 1900 block of South Kedzie.

Holiday was placed into custody at the scene and charged accordingly. 