Chicago man arrested hours after shooting that left 52-year-old critically injured
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested three hours after allegedly shooting and critically wounding another man on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon, police said.
What we know:
Police said Nate Harris, 52, was taken into custody around 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Whipple Street. Investigators identified Harris as the person who shot a 52-year-old man roughly three hours earlier in the 700 block of South California Avenue.
Nate Harris | CPD
The victim had been walking on the sidewalk around 3:06 p.m. when Harris opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Harris faces one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, a citation for drinking alcohol on the public way, and a warrant issuance, police said.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Harris was scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.