Chicago man arrested hours after shooting that left 52-year-old critically injured

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 21, 2025 7:36am CDT
    • A 52-year-old man was arrested three hours after another man was shot and critically injured Saturday.
    • Police say Nate Harris, also 52, faces an attempted murder charge.
    • The shooting happened in the 700 block of South California Avenue; Harris was arrested nearby on South Whipple Street.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested three hours after allegedly shooting and critically wounding another man on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Police said Nate Harris, 52, was taken into custody around 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Whipple Street. Investigators identified Harris as the person who shot a 52-year-old man roughly three hours earlier in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

Nate Harris | CPD

The victim had been walking on the sidewalk around 3:06 p.m. when Harris opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Harris faces one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, a citation for drinking alcohol on the public way, and a warrant issuance, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Harris was scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

