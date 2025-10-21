Chicago man arrested hours after shooting that left 52-year-old critically injured

The Brief A 52-year-old man was arrested three hours after another man was shot and critically injured Saturday. Police say Nate Harris, also 52, faces an attempted murder charge. The shooting happened in the 700 block of South California Avenue; Harris was arrested nearby on South Whipple Street.



A Chicago man was arrested three hours after allegedly shooting and critically wounding another man on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Police said Nate Harris, 52, was taken into custody around 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Whipple Street. Investigators identified Harris as the person who shot a 52-year-old man roughly three hours earlier in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

Nate Harris | CPD

The victim had been walking on the sidewalk around 3:06 p.m. when Harris opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Harris faces one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, a citation for drinking alcohol on the public way, and a warrant issuance, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Harris was scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.