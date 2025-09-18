Chicago man arrested nearly 5 months after shooting 19-year-old woman, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in a March shooting on Chicago's South Side. Police say the female victim, also 19, was critically injured. The suspect was arrested this week.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured a young woman earlier this year, police said.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Robert Lovelady, 19, who was arrested on Tuesday in the 11800 block of South Perry. He is accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman March 27 on the same block.

Robert Lovelady | CPD

Police said the woman was inside a home around 9:15 p.m. when a gunshot went off and struck her in the abdomen.

She was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether Lovelady knew the victim.

What's next:

Lovelady faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to police. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.