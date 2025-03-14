Chicago man arrested within an hour of robbing 65-year-old at gunpoint

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago man, Willie Greenwood, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Police say he robbed a 65-year-old man at gunpoint less than an hour before his arrest. Greenwood is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at gunpoint earlier this week in Chinatown, officials said.

What we know:

Willie Greenwood, 27, was arrested around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Officials said Greenwood was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery that took place less than an hour earlier in the 200 block of West 24th Street. The victim, a 65-year-old man, was reportedly held at gunpoint.

Greenwood has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery and was also cited for using a replica firearm.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was injured during the robbery.

What's next:

Greenwood is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.