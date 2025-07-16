Chicago man arrested one day after woman shot during North Side armed robbery, police say
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he was involved in the shooting of a woman during an armed robbery on the city’s North Side.
What we know:
Michael Jenkins was arrested Monday in the 3700 block of S. Princeton on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
He is accused of taking part in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of W. Wellington Avenue in the Lake View East neighborhood.
Police said the woman was walking outside when three males got out of a silver SUV and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.
After a struggle, one of the suspects allegedly shot her in the abdomen before fleeing. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
Charges:
Jenkins faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two felony counts related to stolen vehicles, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21, and one felony count of identity theft.
Police also charged Jenkins in connection with the June 9 armed robbery of a 21-year-old woman in the 700 block of W. Roscoe and two stolen vehicle reports from June 9 and July 12 — all in the Lake View East neighborhood.
Michael Jenkins
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the other two males involved in the Sunday shooting and robbery. No other arrests have been announced.
What's next:
Jenkins was scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.