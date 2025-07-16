Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man arrested one day after woman shot during North Side armed robbery, police say

By Nic Flosi
Updated  July 16, 2025 10:59am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview East

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview East

Police are looking for three men they say robbed a woman and shot her in Lakeview East.

The Brief

    • Michael Jenkins, 19, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder.
    • Police say he took part in the shooting of a woman during an armed robbery in Lake View East on Sunday.
    • He was arrested on Monday and is also charged in another robbery and two stolen vehicle cases.

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he was involved in the shooting of a woman during an armed robbery on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Michael Jenkins was arrested Monday in the 3700 block of S. Princeton on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

He is accused of taking part in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of W. Wellington Avenue in the Lake View East neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking outside when three males got out of a silver SUV and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.

After a struggle, one of the suspects allegedly shot her in the abdomen before fleeing. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Charges:

Jenkins faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two felony counts related to stolen vehicles, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21, and one felony count of identity theft.

Police also charged Jenkins in connection with the June 9 armed robbery of a 21-year-old woman in the 700 block of W. Roscoe and two stolen vehicle reports from June 9 and July 12 — all in the Lake View East neighborhood.

Michael Jenkins

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the other two males involved in the Sunday shooting and robbery. No other arrests have been announced.

What's next:

Jenkins was scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

