Chicago man assaulted, robbed 2 postal workers in Forest Park: indictment

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting and robbing two postal carriers in suburban Forest Park last year.

Devan Flax is accused of robbing the postal workers on separate occasions—first on Nov. 25, 2023, and again three days later, on Nov. 28, 2023. According to the indictment, Flax stole a U.S. Postal Service key during both incidents.

"U.S. Postal Service employees delivering mail to the American people must be allowed to do so safely and securely," acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual said.

Flax is also accused of robbing an employee of a pizzeria in Berwyn on Nov. 26, 2023, during the same week of the postal worker incidents.

He appeared in federal court in Chicago on Oct. 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault, robbery, and firearm offenses.

Flax remains in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 20.