Chicago man assaulted senior rideshare driver: police

A Chicago man was arrested for attacking a senior citizen who was working as a rideshare driver, Illinois State Police said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, state troopers working in Chicago's district responded to the northbound Belmont Avenue ramp off Interstate 90 for a report of an assault.

After a thorough investigation, state police say 23-year-old Joquan M. Davis was identified as the person who attacked the senior rideshare driver.

Joquan M. Davis | Illinois State Police

The victim had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Davis was charged with aggravated battery involving great bodily harm to a senior citizen — a Class 2 Felony.

He was due in bond court Friday.