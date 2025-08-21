Chicago man charged with attacking 3 women in separate incidents
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking three women in separate incidents this month on the city's North Side.
What we know:
Noaman Patel, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to Chicago police.
Patel was accused of attacking the victims in public places over a 10-day period in the Avondale and West Rogers Park neighborhood.
The first woman, 53, was attacked by Patel on Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue, police said. Two days later, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly battered by Patel in the same block.
The final attack took place on Aug. 14, when a 29-year-old woman was beaten up in the 6100 block of North Maplewood Avenue.
What's next:
Patel has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.