Chicago man charged with attacking 3 women in separate incidents

By Will Hager
Published  August 21, 2025 11:53am CDT
Avondale
Noaman Patel | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A 22-year-old Chicago man, Noaman Patel, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery after allegedly attacking three women on the North Side this month. 
    • Police say the attacks happened in Avondale and West Rogers Park between August 4 and August 14. 
    • Patel was arrested Tuesday and is set to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking three women in separate incidents this month on the city's North Side.

What we know:

Noaman Patel, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to Chicago police.

Patel was accused of attacking the victims in public places over a 10-day period in the Avondale and West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The first woman, 53, was attacked by Patel on Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue, police said. Two days later, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly battered by Patel in the same block.

The final attack took place on Aug. 14, when a 29-year-old woman was beaten up in the 6100 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

What's next:

Patel has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

