Chicago man charged with attacking 3 women in separate incidents

The Brief A 22-year-old Chicago man, Noaman Patel, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery after allegedly attacking three women on the North Side this month. Police say the attacks happened in Avondale and West Rogers Park between August 4 and August 14. Patel was arrested Tuesday and is set to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged with attacking three women in separate incidents this month on the city's North Side.

What we know:

Noaman Patel, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to Chicago police.

Patel was accused of attacking the victims in public places over a 10-day period in the Avondale and West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The first woman, 53, was attacked by Patel on Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue, police said. Two days later, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly battered by Patel in the same block.

The final attack took place on Aug. 14, when a 29-year-old woman was beaten up in the 6100 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

What's next:

Patel has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.