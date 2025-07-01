Chicago man committed 2 carjackings, robbed 2 credit unions in a week, prosecutors say

The Brief A federal grand jury indicted Maurice D. Lee Jr. for two carjackings and two credit union robberies. Prosecutors say Lee brandished a gun during the crimes in May 2024. He is due in court for arraignment on July 7.



A Chicago man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly carjacking two people and robbing two credit unions, all at gunpoint, last year.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Maurice D. Lee Jr., 32, carried out the first carjacking and robbery on May 10, 2024.

According to the indictment, Lee took a Toyota from a driver and then robbed a credit union at the University of Illinois Chicago.

A week later, on May 17, he allegedly carjacked another Toyota and robbed a second credit union at the university. In both cases, prosecutors say Lee showed a handgun.

The indictment charges him with two counts of carjacking, two counts of robbery, and four counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Each firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, meaning Lee faces at least 28 years in prison if convicted of all firearm counts. The robbery charges carry up to 20 years each, and each carjacking charge carries up to 15 years.

Lee was arrested two days after the second robbery and is currently detained without bond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office

What's next:

Lee is scheduled for arraignment in Chicago on July 7.