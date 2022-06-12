Chicago man carjacked woman at Lisle gas station, fled from car by foot after it ran out of gas: prosecutors

article

Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint from a Lisle gas station Friday.

Daniel Boyd, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed habitual criminal.

At about 12:17 a.m. Friday. Lisle police responded to the Speedway gas station, located on Ogden Avenue near I-355, for a call of a vehicular hijacking, prosecutors said.

Authorities determined that the victim and another person went to the gas station, and that the passenger of the vehicle went into the store to make a purchase.

The victim was waiting in her BMW when a man wearing a mask that covered most of his face, later identified as Boyd, allegedly approached the driver's side of the vehicle, pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the victim and ordered her out of the car, prosecutors said.

Once out of the car, Boyd allegedly ordered the woman to get on the ground and repeatedly yelled, "Stay there!"

Boyd then allegedly entered the woman's car and fled the scene.

The woman went into the gas station and called 911.

Law enforcement located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a pursuit, prosecutors said.

While in pursuit, the BMW allegedly ran out of gas, and Boyd fled the vehicle on foot with the victim's purse.

The purse contained a legally-owned handgun, prosecutors said.

Authorities followed Boyd into the woods near 127th and New Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken into custody after being tased.

At his bond hearing Sunday, the state alleged that Boyd admitted that prior to being tased, he was reaching into the purse and considered shooting the police.

"Judge Schwartz’s granting of the State’s motion to deny bail for Mr. Boyd sends the message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Additionally, the full and quick response from multiple law enforcement agencies further demonstrates our commitment to public safety and the pursuit of justice. Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Boyd’s alleged actions."

Boyd’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11.