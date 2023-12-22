Chicago man tried to carjack 19-year-old at gunpoint in Bronzeville: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of trying to carjack another man at gunpoint in Bronzeville this week.

Emanuel Johnson, 19, is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of unlawful use of a machine gun or automatic weapon and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Johnson was one of the offenders who allegedly attempted to take a vehicle at gunpoint from a 19-year-old man in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Responding officers quickly located Johnson and placed him in custody.

No additional information was made available.