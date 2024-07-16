Chicago man arrested after allegedly carjacking, robbing victim at gunpoint

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly carjacking another man at gunpoint earlier this month on the city's West Side.

Davien Binion, 23, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one citation for annual gun offender registration.

On July 2, Binion allegedly took a vehicle and personal belongings from a 35-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5300 block of West Van Buren.

Chicago police arrested Binion on Monday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.