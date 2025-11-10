Chicago man charged after asking juvenile for explicit photos online: police

The Brief Eric Courts, 41, of Chicago, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with two felony counts of child pornography after allegedly asking a juvenile to send explicit images through social media, police said. Courts had a detention hearing on Nov. 8; further details about the case have not been released.



A Chicago man has been charged with child pornography after allegedly asking a juvenile to send explicit images through social media, authorities said.

What we know:

Eric Courts, 41, faces one felony count of child pornography/soliciting a child/moving depiction and one felony count of child pornography/possession/moving depiction, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Eric Courts, 41. (Chicago PD )

Courts was arrested Nov. 5 in the 3500 block of West Lake Street. Police said he was identified as a suspect who initiated social media conversations with a juvenile and requested pornographic material from them. The juvenile complied, police said.

What's next:

Courts had a detention hearing on Nov. 8. Further details about the case were not released.