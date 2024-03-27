Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged after crashing stolen vehicle into squad car on South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 27, 2024 7:03am CDT
Roseland
Larry Smith (CPD)

CHICAGO - Two suspects were arrested in Roseland Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a squad car while fleeing police.

Larry Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were stopped by police in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 12:22 p.m. when officers saw them getting into a vehicle that was previously reported stolen. 

Smith and the teenager attempted to flee when they ran into a Chicago police squad car. They both got out and attempted to flee on foot. 

They were placed into custody a short time later and a weapon was recovered. 

Smith was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and two misdemeanors. The juvenile was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. 

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. 