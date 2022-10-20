Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May.

Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred May 14 about 1:51 a.m. on Interstate 94 at the 27th Street exit ramp in Chicago, police said.

Lagunas was allegedly traveling northbound in a white Mazda sedan when he rear-ended a red Toyota Tacoma, according to police.

Brandon Lagunas, 24. (Illinois State Police)

After crashing into the vehicle, the Toyota fell off a bridge and onto the train tracks below, police said.

The passenger of the Toyota, 40-year-old Isidro Chavez of Chicago, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of injuries from the crash, police said.

Lagunas turned himself into Illinois State Police on Tuesday, according to police. He appeared in Cook County Court Wednesday and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.