Chicago man charged in April West Side shooting that injured 37-year-old, police say

The Brief Deontray Talley, 35, was arrested this week and charged in connection with an April 26 shooting. The incident left a 37-year-old man seriously injured on the West Side. Talley faces one felony charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.



A Chicago man is facing charges after a shooting in April left another man seriously hurt on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Deontray Talley, 35, was arrested on Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Chicago Ave. He’s accused of shooting a 37-year-old man on April 26 in the 5400 block of West Madison St.

Police say the victim was seriously wounded.

Talley is now charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, along with two counts related to outstanding warrants.

Deontray Talley | CPD

What we don't know:

Police did not share any more details about what led to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Talley and the victim.

What's next:

Talley appeared in court for a detention hearing on Friday.