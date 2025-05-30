Chicago man charged in April West Side shooting that injured 37-year-old, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after a shooting in April left another man seriously hurt on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
Deontray Talley, 35, was arrested on Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Chicago Ave. He’s accused of shooting a 37-year-old man on April 26 in the 5400 block of West Madison St.
Police say the victim was seriously wounded.
Talley is now charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, along with two counts related to outstanding warrants.
Deontray Talley | CPD
What we don't know:
Police did not share any more details about what led to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Talley and the victim.
What's next:
Talley appeared in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.