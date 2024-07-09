Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged with armed carjacking in Fulton Market District

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 9, 2024 8:49pm CDT
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly hijacking a vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Lance Wrightsell Jr. was identified as one of the offenders who took a 26-year-old victim's vehicle at gunpoint in the city's Fulton Market District. He was apprehended around 2:34 a.m. in the 700 block of Harlem Avenue in suburban Forest Park.

Wrightsell Jr. was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Lance Wrightsell Jr. | CPD