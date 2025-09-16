Chicago man charged in armed carjacking on South Side

article

The Brief A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a 22-year-old at knifepoint early Monday in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood. Police said Leonard Carson was arrested about 30 minutes later on the same block. He faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts, with a detention hearing set for Tuesday.



A man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking early Monday in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

Leonard Carson, 41, allegedly carjacked a 22-year-old man at knifepoint around 12: 45 a.m. in the 100 block of East 70th Street, according to police.

Carson was arrested roughly 30 minutes later in the same block. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon along with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

Carson has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.