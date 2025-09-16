Chicago man charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking early Monday in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.
What we know:
Leonard Carson, 41, allegedly carjacked a 22-year-old man at knifepoint around 12: 45 a.m. in the 100 block of East 70th Street, according to police.
Carson was arrested roughly 30 minutes later in the same block. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon along with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.
Carson has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.