Chicago crime: Man charged with attempted murder of 2 teens, hate crime, CPD says
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with the attempted murder of two young women and a hate crime in connection with a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side last month.
Jaime Santiago, 59, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of hate crime, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Jaime Santiago (Chicago Police Department)
What we know:
Police said Santiago allegedly shot and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman in the 2600 block of W. Crystal Street, in West Town, on Aug. 24.
Police initially said the 18-year-old was shot during a verbal altercation with the suspect. She was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition and the suspect fled the scene.
Santiago then allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman at the same location.
He was arrested on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
What's next:
He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.
Police did not specify why Santiago was charged with hate crimes.