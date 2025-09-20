Chicago crime: Man charged with attempted murder of 2 teens, hate crime, CPD says

A Chicago man was charged with the attempted murder of two young women and a hate crime in connection with a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

Jaime Santiago, 59, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of hate crime, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jaime Santiago (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Santiago allegedly shot and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman in the 2600 block of W. Crystal Street, in West Town, on Aug. 24.

Police initially said the 18-year-old was shot during a verbal altercation with the suspect. She was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition and the suspect fled the scene.

Santiago then allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman at the same location.

He was arrested on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

What's next:

He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Police did not specify why Santiago was charged with hate crimes.