Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting 36-year-old man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 36-year-old man in East Garfield Park on July 3.
What we know:
Chicago Police arrested Bernard Butler, 44, of Chicago, on July 4 in the 0-100 block of N. Hamlin Boulevard.
Butler allegedly shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man in the 0-100 block of N. Hamlin Boulevard.
Butler has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
What's next:
His next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.