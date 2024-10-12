Chicago man charged with attempted murder after West Side shooting in August
article
CHICAGO - A 70-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in August.
Larry Cook was arrested near his home in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue on Friday.
Police said Cook allegedly shot at a 45-year-old man in the same block at 7:41 p.m. on Aug. 25.
He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both felonies. Cook was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Oct. 12.
No additional information is available at this time.