Chicago man charged with attempted murder after West Side shooting in August

A 70-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in August.

Larry Cook was arrested near his home in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue on Friday.

Police said Cook allegedly shot at a 45-year-old man in the same block at 7:41 p.m. on Aug. 25.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both felonies. Cook was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Oct. 12.

No additional information is available at this time.