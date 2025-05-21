Chicago man charged with attempted murder of police officer

article

The Brief A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly dragging a Chicago police officer with his vehicle during a May 3 traffic stop in West Garfield Park. Police say Malcolm Harris tried to flee, hitting and dragging the officer, whose gun discharged during the struggle. Harris was arrested Monday and faces multiple felony charges; the officer was hospitalized in good condition, and COPA is investigating the shooting.



A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a Chicago police officer after a violent confrontation at a traffic stop earlier this month on the West Side.

The incident happened around 6:41 p.m. on May 3 in the 4700 block of West Madison Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

The backstory:

Officers tried to pull over 40-year-old Malcolm Harris who was driving erratically. During the traffic stop, Harris tried to flee and struck an officer with his vehicle, dragging them, police said. While the officer was being dragged, their gun discharged.

Harris drove away from the scene but the vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 4500 block of West Adams Street.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Harris was arrested Monday a block away from his home in the Austin neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies.

What's next:

Harris has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident because an officer's gun was fired.