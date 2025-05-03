Chicago cop dragged by car during traffic stop; person of interest in custody: CPD

The Brief A Chicago police officer is hospitalized in good condition after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:41 p.m. in the 4700 block of W. Madison Street; the vehicle was later found unoccupied nearby. A person of interest is in custody, and COPA is investigating the incident.



A Chicago police officer is hospitalized after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday evening and a person of interest is in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:41 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Madison Street, on the city's West Side.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving erratically, Chicago police said.

During the stop, the driver tried to flee and struck an officer with the vehicle, dragging them. The officer then fell to the ground, and their weapon discharged, according to CPD.

The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 4500 block of West Adams Street.

The officer was transported to an area hospital and is listed in good condition, police said.

A person of interest is in custody, though additional details have not been released.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.