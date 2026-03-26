Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder of a 32-year-old man last month, according to Chicago Police.
Cristian Muro-Medina, 32, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery.
Cristian Muro-Medina, 32, of Chicago
According to police, Muro-Medina was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously injured a 32-year-old man on Feb. 22 in the 8200 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.
What's next:
Muro-Medina's next hearing is scheduled for Friday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.