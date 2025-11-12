Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people on the city’s South Side earlier this week.
What we know:
Trevon Wilson, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman around 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East 84th Street.
Wilson was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.