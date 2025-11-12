Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

article

The Brief A 31-year-old man was charged after allegedly stabbing a man and a woman Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, police said. Trevon Wilson faces multiple felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery and is due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people on the city’s South Side earlier this week.

What we know:

Trevon Wilson, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman around 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East 84th Street.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.