Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Pullman shooting

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood in July.

Naeem Harrold was arrested near his home in the 12400 block of South Lowe Avenue on Monday.

Harrold was accused of shooting a 45-year-old man on July 9, around 9:29 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Tuesday.