Chicago man charged in CTA robbery attack

A Chicago man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly spraying a 23-year-old victim with a chemical irritant on a CTA platform last month.

Police say 26-year-old Derrick Robie was identified as one of the offenders involved in the crime. The incident occurred on Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of W. Granville Avenue.

Robie allegedly sprayed the victim with the irritant before forcefully taking his property. Robie was taken into custody in the 100 block of N. State Street on Wednesday.

He's been charged with one felony count of armed robbery using a dangerous weapon.

Robie is due in court on Thursday. No further information was immediately available.