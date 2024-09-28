Chicago man charged with DUI in deadly Lake Shore Drive crash in 2023

article

A Chicago man was charged with driving under the influence following a deadly crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop last year.

Leotis Carter, Jr, 54, was arrested in the 1700 block of South State Street Friday in connection to a crash on Oct. 6, 2023.

Chicago police said Carter was driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the other car was killed. Carter was also critically injured.

Carter was charged with three felonies, including DUI and reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.