Chicago man charged with fatal beating on Northwest Side

A Chicago man has been charged with beating another man to death on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

Richard Orozco, 40, of the Albany Park neighborhood, was taken into custody just before 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of West Foster Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said Orozco was identified as one of the people who battered a 67-year-old man in the 3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park on June 16.

Richard Orozco, 40. (Chicago Police Department)

The victim later died from his injuries.

Orozco is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.