Chicago man charged in fatal New Year's Day stabbing

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a deadly New Year’s Day stabbing in Little Village.

What we know:

Freddy Diaz, 44, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Freddy Diaz, 44. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested Feb. 13 in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet after being identified as a suspect in a Jan. 1 stabbing, authorities said.

Diaz is accused of fatally stabbing a 40-year-old man in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue in Little Village.

Police have not released further details about the victim or the incident.

What's next:

Diaz is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Feb. 15.