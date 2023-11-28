Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another in West Pullman

A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly killing another man in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side earlier this year.

On May 14, the 36-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black hatchback/SUV started shooting, according to police.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

James King | CPD

On Monday, 20-year-old James King was taken into custody in the 6600 block of S. Damen Ave. He's been charged with first-degree murder and is due in court on Wednesday.

No further information was provided by police.