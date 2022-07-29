Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old sister: police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old sister earlier this week in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Lawrence Daniels, of Chicago, faces a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Chicago police. He was due in bond court later Friday.

Shaniya Daniels was found shot in the head in the bedroom of the family's third floor apartment in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road Tuesday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The girl’s other brother told police he was in the bathroom when he heard a shot and saw Daniels running out of the bedroom with a gun in his hand, according to a police report.

Lawrence Daniels, 20. (Chicago police)

When officers arrived, they found the girl’s father on the floor of the bedroom bandaging his daughter’s wound, the report said.

Shaniya Daniels was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She lived on the same block where she was shot.

Lawrence Daniels was taken into custody shortly after the shooting for questioning before he was charged on Friday, police said.

The investigating is ongoing.