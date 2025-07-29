Chicago man charged with fatally stabbing 71-year-old during argument on South Side

article

A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man during an argument Saturday night on the city’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

Darius Barney, of the South Shore neighborhood, was arrested early Sunday morning around 12:41 a.m. in the 800 block of East 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said Barney was identified as the attacker who, less than three hours earlier, stabbed the victim in the abdomen during an argument outside in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Barney has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.