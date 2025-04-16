Chicago man charged in shooting of 46-year-old victim, police say

The Brief Zhames Robinson was charged in connection with the shooting of a 46-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing last month. The victim was shot in the left leg and hospitalized, police said. Robinson faces an aggravated battery charge.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with the shooting of a 46-year-old man on the city’s South Side last month.

Zhames Robinson, 30, was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Area Two Homicide Investigation Support Team in the 500 block of West Taylor Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Zhames Robinson (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said on March 10, Robinson allegedly shot and seriously injured the victim in the 7800 block of South Evans Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The suspect approached the victim and opened fire, according to an initial report. The victim was hit in his left thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Robinson was charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

He was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.