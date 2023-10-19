Chicago man charged in 2020 fatal shooting on Southwest Side

A man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in 2020 on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Durell Foster, 32, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old Rafael Simmons on May 29, 2020, in the 4500 block of South Lamon Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Foster was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Thursday.

No further information was provided.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.