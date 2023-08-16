Chicago man charged in Austin stabbing: police

article

A Chicago man was charged with stabbing a young man in Austin earlier this summer.

Police say Marcus Roberts, 49, was arrested on Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Roberts allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 20-year-old man in the 900 block of North Lorel Avenue on June 30.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Roberts was scheduled to appear in bond court today.